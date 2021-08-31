5 dream WWE opponents for Gable Steveson

Gable Steveson is one of the hottest free agents in the combat sports world today. Having won the collegiate national championship for wrestling, Steveson was already an athlete many had their eye on but his stardom increased exponentially following his performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

At just 21 years of age, Steveson powered his way to the gold medal match in the super-heavyweight freestyle division. With less than a second remaining against 3-time world champion Geno Petriashvili, Steveson heroically snatched the points the he needed to secure gold.

Since then, Gable Steveson has been openly exploring his options as he seeks out the next step in his career. Steveson has kept fans guessing, appearing at both UFC and Bellator MMA events, as well as meeting with Vince McMahon of the WWE.

He's also mentioned he has an interest in pursuing an NFL career, with interest from the Buffalo Bills as well as the option of returning to his college team as a 2-sport athlete, both still on the table.

While it remains to be seen which route Gable Steveson will choose, he certainly has the potential to be incredibly successful in the WWE. With the excitement surrounding his decision swirling, let us explore the possibility that he pursues pro-wrestling and take a look at potential opponents.

#5. Seth Rollins vs Gable Steveson

While Rollins is talented enough that he likely would make most wrestlers' top 5 potential opponents, the pairing with Gable Steveson does make some sense. Rollins proved during his program with Dominik Mysterio that he is able to elevate unpolished superstars into great matches.

Steveson is still very young and it may take some time for him to be performing at the level of WWE's top stars. With that being said, the media attention he is receiving at the moment won't allow WWE to slowly build him up.

Therefore, pairing these two together will allow Steveson to jump straight to the top of the card without looking out of his depth. Additionally, Gable Steveson as the american hero taking on the dastardely villain in Seth Rollins has the makings of a great program.

