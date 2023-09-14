WWE drops subtle hint at 2024 Royal Rumble winner in Tampa? Analyzing the possibility

Royal Rumble is one of the most exciting premium live events of the year, and the announcement of its next edition has created quite the buzz in just a few hours. The PLE will air live on January 27, 2024, from Tampa, Florida.

For superstars, the rumble is all about having that one magical night. If that falls into place, they book their tickets to the main event of WrestleMania months in advance.

The fans get surprise returns, nostalgic acts, and memorable moments. The company can make next year's PLE extra special as they have intentionally or unintentionally given a hint regarding the next Rumble winner.

A few hours ago, WWE dropped its early official poster. It had all the big names on it, from Seth Rollins to Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, and more. Another superstar featured on this poster is LA Knight.

Expand Tweet

The major clue to Knight potentially winning is his being featured on the Royal Rumble poster; he has never been featured on a PLE poster ever. LA Knight is now the hottest superstar in the WWE and one of the fastest-rising stars in the industry. For months, fans have been waiting for his big moment. A win at the Rumble could be the perfect way for it to begin.

WWE EVP feels Tampa Bay is a wonderful market for the Royal Rumble

The event this year will be live on January 27, 2024, from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL – just across the bay from Tampa. WWE will be spending a whole weekend there. It will start by hosting the Rumble on the 27th and finish with RAW on the 29th.

This is the first time this event will be held in Tampa Bay since 1995. WWE Executive Vice President of Live Events John Porco claimed that Tampa is a great market for the company, and the Rumble will deliver a top-class experience.

"Tampa Bay has long been a terrific market for WWE. Thanks to our partners at the Tampa Bay Rays, Visit St. Pete/Clearwater and the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, we look forward to a fantastic schedule of events in January."

Last year's Royal Rumble had the highest gate in the event's history, making a staggering $7.7 million. It was also the most-viewed Royal Rumble in history.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.