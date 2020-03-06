WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: 5 Potential finishes to AJ Styles vs Aleister Black

The chances for interference in this No Disqualification match is very high

AJ Styles and Aleister Black are ready to take things to the ring again this week as the two will come face to face in a match at Elimination Chamber. However, the stipulations will be very different for this one as it will be a No Disqualification match.

Styles has already attacked Black backstage with his crew and then stacked up the odds against him during their match on RAW this week.

The match led to Black's first loss on RAW, something that won't fit well with The Dutch Destroyer.

Black has already run through many opponents during his time on RAW and SmackDown with Cesaro, Murphy, and Erick Rowan being the most notable Superstars.

He will have the odds against him again as The O.C. will look to take advantage of the stipulation.

In this article, we will look at the five possible ways the match between these two men could come to an end.

#5 AJ Styles wins clean

Styles defeated Black after The O.C. weakened him

AJ Styles is an excellent wrestler and entertainer. In fact, he is regarded as one of the best there has ever been, and there is no doubt about that.

He played his role as a heel extremely well by attacking Aleister Black backstage and then making him fight Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows back to back on RAW before facing The Dutch Destroyer and defeating him.

Black is one of the newer crowd favorites of the WWE Universe, and they have been looking for him to get a push and possibly get in position to win a major title.

However, this battle won’t be an easy task for Black as compared to his previous battles with Cesaro, Murphy, and Erick Rowan

At Elimination Chamber, Black will look for his biggest victory yet in WWE, but things won’t come that easily for the former NXT Champion. With that in mind, we could see the creatives hand Styles a clean victory against all odds at the event even though it’s a No Disqualification match.

This could happen as the company will look to build The Phenomenal One as a big force on The Road to WrestleMania for his run-in with The Undertaker.

