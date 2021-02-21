WWE Elimination Chamber 2021: 5 Potential finishes for Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships will be on the line this weekend at Elimination Chamber when Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax defend against the mismatched team of Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks.

The Boss and The EST of WWE are expected to collide at WrestleMania surrounding the SmackDown Women's Championship, but at present, the two women have common enemies in Jax and Baszler.

There are several combustible elements in this match already, since Baszler and Jax have already been to NXT and picked up a feud with Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai. There is also the added issue that Reginald was the man who secured the victory over Nia Jax on SmackDown, before the Tag Team Championship match was announced.

Also, Lana and Naomi could make their presence known, since they have already secured a future match for the Tag Team Championships over on RAW.

Who will walk out of Elimination Chamber with the Women's Tag Team Championships just two years after the titles were officially unveiled? Here are five potential finishes.

#5. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax retain their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at Elimination Chamber

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax took advantage of Lacey Evans' involvement in their match back at the Royal Rumble, in order to win back their Women's Tag Team Championships from Charlotte Flair and Asuka.

The two women have become something of a joke on WWE TV in the past. They have been pinned by both Lana and Naomi, and Nia Jax recently became a viral trend because of her hilarious outburst on RAW.

Baszler and Jax were on all three WWE shows this past week and are continuing to follow the rules that come with being Tag Team Champions. The fact that the women have so many enemies at present could mean there is a multi-person match building for WrestleMania. This could only take place if Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are on the same page.

Banks and Belair obviously have their own issues and, if they are unable to co-exist, the current Champions could once again take advantage and retain their Championships. As noted, there are several combustible elements in this match, but moving forward, storylines heading into this year's WrestleMania make the most sense if Jax and Baszler remain WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.