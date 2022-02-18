WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: 2 things that shouldn’t happen at the show and 3 things that should – Roman Reigns retires legend, big mistake with top champion

We are hours away from WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. The event is set to be one of the biggest shows on the road to WrestleMania.

Top superstars will look to gain momentum by putting up jaw-dropping performances on the show, and a lot of it will come down to the creative team's booking decisions. While the show looks promising on paper, there are quite a few things WWE should avoid at the upcoming premium live event.

Here, we look at things that shouldn't happen at Elimination Chamber and things that should. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#5 Should happen at WWE Elimination Chamber: Roman Reigns retires Goldberg

Last month, Goldberg made a surprise return on SmackDown and challenged Roman Reigns to a title match. The two superstars haven't been involved in several big segments in the weeks leading up to the Elimination Chamber premium live event. However, this match has also been in the making for two years.

Reigns was supposed to face Goldberg at WrestleMania a couple of years ago. However, he had to take a break amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This led to Reigns' eventual return at SummerSlam 2020, which completely changed his career because he was now the Tribal Chief.

Fast forward to 2022, Reigns is one of the biggest heels in the entire business and the longest-reigning Universal Champion in WWE history.

It is highly unlikely that his iconic title reign will come to an end at Elimination Chamber. But this match could still be memorable if WWE raises the stakes. We might see him beat Goldberg and cause the latter to retire after their title match. It would be a great way to mark the end of the Hall of Famer's in-ring career.

The creative team can then plan Goldberg's farewell at WrestleMania or SmackDown after Elimination Chamber. Considering his age, it is borderline unfair to have him risk everything when he still steps inside the ring for big matches.

Retiring him will also add another accolade to Roman Reigns' dominant run in WWE. "I am going to Goldberg, Goldberg!" said the Tribal Chief last week. Can you imagine a list of accomplishments that Paul Heyman could narrate if Reigns actually manages to retire the WCW icon?

Moreover, it wouldn't reflect badly on Goldberg if he loses to the biggest WWE superstar in his last match.

If Reigns successfully retains his title, he would become the only person ever to beat every Universal Champion in WWE history. Technically, he didn't beat Seth Rollins and former superstar Bray Wyatt. He still managed to retain his title against them.

Every week, The Tribal Chief is looking to create new records, and he might as well add another huge milestone to his illustrious career with a victory over Goldberg.

