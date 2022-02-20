WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: 5 Botches you probably missed 

WWE presented Elimination Chamber live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia earlier today, with the event featuring as the final stop on the Road to WrestleMania.

The card for the biggest event of the year is shaping up, and the WWE Universe is now aware of who the main champions will be heading into the show.

Historically, WWE's trips to Saudi Arabia have seen some of the most iconic botches of all time. From Titus O'Neil falling down the ramp to Kane losing his mask and Goldberg headbutting a ring post, the Middle East has seen them all, and tonight was no different.

The following list looks at five botches you may have missed from this year's Elimination Chamber event.

#5. The Miz was reluctant to lay in his kicks against Rey Mysterio at Elimination Chamber

The Miz and Rey Mysterio have been feuding for several weeks over the cover of WWE 2K22. The honors this year went to Mysterio, and that's something The Miz just can't abide.

The two men collided once again in the Middle East, and after The Miz pulled off a cheat that Eddie Guerrero would be proud of, Dominik was sent to the back. This led to The Miz attempting the Skull Crushing Finale, but Rey rolled through to win the match.

But earlier in the bout, Mysterio was stuck on the top turnbuckle. The Miz unleashed several kicks on the former WWE Champion, whose legs were tied up in the ropes. But it was clear the kicks were not landing on target.

It appears that the eight-time Intercontinental Champion was reluctant to lay the kicks in on the veteran star. Whatever the reason, they were miles away from their intended target.

The match improved the longer that it went on, but since this was the first match of the night and it happened to be between two future WWE Hall of Famers, it wasn't a great way to kick off Elimination Chamber.

