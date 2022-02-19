WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: 6 Last-minute predictions - Surprising return, WWE legend forced to retire

WWE superstars are already in Saudi Arabia ahead of tomorrow night's Elimination Chamber event. This is the final stop on the Road to WrestleMania, and the matches will play a huge part in setting up the card for the biggest event of the year.

Several of the company's main championships will be on the line in Jeddah, and one thing that The Elimination Chamber has shown in recent years is that the WWE Universe should expect the unexpected.

The following list looks at just six last-minute predictions for tomorrow night's event in the Middle East.

#6. Bobby Lashley emerges victorious inside The Elimination Chamber

The odds are stacked against Bobby Lashley tomorrow night when he steps inside the Elimination Chamber. Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Austin Theory, Riddle, and AJ Styles make up the field for the match in what appears to be a testing ground for the current champion ahead of the biggest event of the year.

That being said, The All-Mighty found a way to come out on top last time he went one-on-one with Brock Lesnar. And like the Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns could once again play a part in the match.

Lashley has had a fantastic few months, but he's in a tough position this weekend. Still, it's likely that the former ECW Champion will be able to retain his Championship, assuming he finds a way to neutralize Lesnar.

#5. The Viking Raiders win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships

The Usos have had the SmackDown Tag Team Championship picture on lockdown for months, and it's clear the duo intend to cast their names among the greatest tag teams of all time. That being said, it could be time for some new faces to hold the titles and open up the competition.

The Viking Raiders have been consistent performers in the Tag Team Division, and the trip to Saudi Arabia could finally see Erik and Ivar dethrone The Usos. Heading into WrestleMania, it could be interesting to see The Bloodline being forced to chase the titles.

