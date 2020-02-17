WWE employee makes a tearful statement after leaving company

WWE's Cathy Kelley was one of the most popular employees in the company for a long time, featuring in backstage segments and videos on WWE's site and YouTube channel. However, recently she took to Twitter to announce that she would be leaving the company and that NXT TakeOver: Portland was her last day with WWE.

It was an extremely sad moment that took the entire WWE Universe by shock.

Cathy Kelley says she cried after leaving WWE

Following the pay-per-view on her way back home, however, the emotions of the day proved to be too much for her as she confessed to crying because she was leaving WWE.

ugly crying all the way home. miss you already @WWENXT ❤️ — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) February 17, 2020

Having spent half a decade in WWE, it will naturally be tough for her to say goodbye to the company that has been her home for so long, where she has formed many friendships with the roster.

As a parting gift, after Triple H gave Kelley advice on the future, The Undisputed Era came out and teased inducting her into their team as the unofficial fifth member of The Undisputed Era. Given that the faction are heels, this goes to show how much she means to the WWE roster, as they broke character to give her this surprise.

Skip to 27:42 mark of the video to see this interaction.

Watch as @TripleH offers up his immediate thoughts following an incredible #NXTTakeOver: Portland event! https://t.co/nqvtQQXKHq — WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2020