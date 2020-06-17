WWE employees wait three hours to be tested, multiple rewrites for programming [Exclusive]

Following WWE conducting mass COVID-19 testing for all employees yesterday, Sportskeeda has learned that there have been "multiple rewrites" after some employees had to wait for up to three hours to be tested.

I’ve been told that, yesterday, some WWE employees had to wait for up to three hours to undergo COVID-19 testing.



I’ve also been told that there have since been “multiple rewrites” for this week’s programming. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 17, 2020

Earlier this week, WWE confirmed that a developmental talent who was on site at the WWE Performance Center just last week had tested positive for COVID-19, which would see WWE test every member of talent and crew yesterday - something I was able to report on just minutes after RAW came to a conclusion.

I’ve also just been told that, following a developmental talent testing positive for COVID-19, there will be mandatory testing tomorrow for everyone - talent and crew included - attending the Performance Center. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 16, 2020

This news was clarified by The Wrestling Observer, with their addition that all tapings for that day had been postponed.

WWE testing employees for COVID-19

With everyone being tested, of course, you'd imagine this would be a time-consuming procedure. Mojo Rawley shared a video of himself undergoing the test early on in the day, but obviously he was one of the many people who had to do so.

I'm told some employees had to wait for up to three hours to undergo their tests.

You can see what those tests involve, courtesy of Mojo Rawley's video, below.

Precautionary #COVID19 testing! Gotta make sure we’re healthy and safe to entertain the globe every week!



I’m telling you, this test is really not bad at all! No pain, just a weird feeling! So don’t hesitate in case you need to take your test! #StaySafe #StayHYPED pic.twitter.com/sx3ib3f5yB — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) June 16, 2020

WWE programming postponements

Of course, with the testing being done immediately, the planned SmackDown tapings for Tuesday - which was, of course, initially a response to COVID-19 and one of the measures put in place - had to be postponed.

I've since been told that there have been "multiple rewrites" for this week's programming.

You can read WWE's statement on the positive COVID-19 test below.

"A developmental talent, who was last on site at WWE’s training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for COVID-19. Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms. However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company’s performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately. Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule."