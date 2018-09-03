WWE Evolution 2018: 3 former wrestlers who could return at the show

Will non-wrestlers be allowed too?

WWE has announced a women's only pay-per-view, WWE Evolution which airs from Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum from Uniondale, New York on 28th October 2018.

The show garnered a lot of fan reaction with people appreciating the idea and with more than a month to go for the show to finally happen a lot can change in the interim.

With two confirmed matches and the rest filled with undecided competitors, yet confirmed titles the show has a lot to be revealed in the time that is left until 28th October comes around.

Trish Stratus is confirmed to face Alexa Bliss in a non-title match, and Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm is confirmed for 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament final match at the show. While the two matches look good, they don't necessarily entice people to come for the show or even go on WWE Network to watch it, but the WWE is known to hype things up. If they could do something out of the blues or have some big name like Trish return, things can change.

A lot of you may be thinking Lita, and while she is a great choice make no mistake about it that if she had to return a match between her and Trish is still a major box-office attraction. The WWE has already revealed the cat out of the bag by announcing a match between Trish and Alexa, and may I say that Alexa did sell it well last week on Raw.

The fact of the matter remains that with the show slowly coming closer, can the WWE bring back some people back in the ring that have not been in the ring in a long time and increase the stakes of the show.

In this article, I shall talk about 3 notable names:

#3 Serena Deeb

Lace the boots one more time

Serena Deeb competed in the first Mae Young Classic last year and currently serves as a coach at the WWE Performance Center. She has many years of experience to her credit, and that includes both WWE and non-WWE circuit experience.

With the way fans reacted to her in-ring return last year, if she laces up her boots one more time and puts on a performance that people can't stop talking about, then WWE would really be able to sell the show.

