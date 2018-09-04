WWE Evolution 2018: 3 ways to build Lita versus Mickie James

Match for the ages

WWE announced during Raw today that at the upcoming WWE Evolution pay-per-view on 28th October 28th from Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York the fans will get the opportunity to witness two old rivals and amazing female performers Lita and Mickie James square off inside the ring.

The news was loved by fans as everyone wanted to see these two square off inside the squared circle. The two wrestlers have 10 women's championship between them with Lita winning 4 and Mickie winning the title 6 times. The two past rivals haven't been in a WWE ring together as a competitor because Lita retired from performing in the ring after Survivor Series 2006, and Mickie has been involved in Alexa Bliss' story as her entourage.

This would be 12 years in the making, and if the WWE builds the story in the right fashion, we may be in for a great story at the women's only pay-per-view.

Here are 3 ways the company can make it happen:

#3 Return at Hell In A Cell

Could a return happen at the show?

Mickie James is Alexa's entourage and does all the dirty work to ensure that 'The Goddess' wins at all costs. While she was out of action due to an injury, her return in Toronto states that she is absolutely OK and will be in Alexa's corner during her match with Ronda Rousey for the Women's Championship.

She shall interfere in some way during the match when Lita's theme song would play and she would even things up. The moment Alexa tries to do something wrong, we may get some stratusfaction when Trish also comes down to ensure that the match ends down fair and square.

The mere feeling of this happening at Hell in a Cell fills us with happiness, and we can only imagine what it would feel like when the two arch-rivals Trish and Lita stand in the ring together against Alexa and Mickie and the build-up to WWE Evolution is officially underway.

