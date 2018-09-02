3 ways to make Asuka relevant again

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 954 // 02 Sep 2018, 17:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Can she become relevant again?

Asuka had the longest undefeated streak, surpassing Goldberg and also became a great champion in NXT but despite that streak and her great in-ring skills, she has become obscure after loosing for the first time ever during this years Wrestlemania.

She is not that great on the mic, and ever since she moved to Smackdown, the land of opportunity hasn't given her an option to go for the women's title. She is loved and cheered, but if you recall things after Wrestlemania, you will agree the WWE didn't utilize her well. Her match with Carmella turned into a joke, thanks to a return by James Ellsworth, and if that wasn't enough the subsequent matches with the likes of James Ellsworth among other things took the journey down the hill.

She hasn't been a part of WWE programming over the last few weeks, and it doesn't look good for both WWE and her own career and character that a wrestler of her stature is ignored or has become obscure.

The last time we saw her was when the entire locker room came out to remove Becky from Charlotte in a build up to Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. What shocked me personally is the fact that she moved to Smackdown before Wrestlemania in an attempt to make more opportunities for the roster on the blue brand but ended up becoming obscure.

WWE Evolution is just a month away, and there are ways in which WWE can make her relevant again. In this article, I look at 3 ways through which WWE can make Asuka relevant again:

#3 Ask and Shall Receive

Asuka asks for a title shot

Asuka lost her first match in the WWE at Wrestlemania this year, and now that she hasn't been in the picture for quite some time the way this can work out is that she comes out to cut a promo and asks for a match against Becky Lynch and claim she hasn't got a title opportunity after Money In The Bank.

Becky would become furious and attack Asuka which would be good for both as Becky would be recognized as a heel and Asuka as a babyface. Paige can come out and make this match official with just one stipulation that if Asuka beats Becky, she will be a part of the match at Hell In a Cell.

As far as the result of this match goes, your guess is good as mine.

1 / 3 NEXT