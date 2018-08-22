Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Evolution 2018: 3 wrestlers that must return for this event

Amit Shukla
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.38K   //    22 Aug 2018, 15:23 IST

Evolution for the ages
WWE Evolution will take place in the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on October 28th, and there are some matches that have been announced for the show, but there are still some of us that want to see someone in the ring or hear their music during this show.

While not a lot of our wishes are fulfilled by the WWE, but this being a female wrestlers only show, we may see some wrestlers return from injury or retirement or just a surprise visit.

While a one time visit must be either pre-announced or speculation raised beforehand by our commentary team, but we never know when a wrestler we always wanted to see returns for the show or makes her entry and raises the viewership of the show.

While Trish Stratus is announced for the show, there are many other female wrestlers that we would like to see on the show, and in this article, I take a look at 3 such female wrestlers:

#3 Rosa Mendes

Rosa is back!
Do you remember the performer that came to the WWE as a Beth Phoenix Fan in 2008, and then moved over to being called a dance partner for Fandango, before leaving WWE on maternity leave and then retiring from WWE on February 13, 2017?

The wrestler started wrestling in the independent circuit again earlier this year and made her first appearance during MCW Pro Wrestling's May 19 show under her ring name Rosa Mendes, where she teamed with another former WWE wrestler Adam Rose and defeated the team of Gia Scott and Joe Keys.

What if in a one-off event and appearance she returns to the WWE and gets involved in some way in the ring or just backstage as the WWE.com correspondent, just the way she did during her final days in the WWE.

