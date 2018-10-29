WWE Evolution 2018: Io Shirai vs Toni Storm, Mae Young Classic Finals, winners, video highlights, and analysis

The 2018 Mae Young Classic Finals featured two of the best wrestlers in the world

The finals of this year's Mae Young Classic featured two of the best women's wrestlers in the world. Toni Storm, who was eliminated in the semi-finals by eventual winner Kairi Sane last year, had a chance to redeem herself tonight.

Io Shirai was originally supposed to work the inaugural Mae Young Classic last year. However, an injury would keep her away from the WWE for a year. The Genius of the Sky spent the past year evolving and looked to finally win the tournament she set her eyes on last year.

Storm and Shirai shook hands before beginning the match. The MYC finalists traded wrist locks before Storm brought Shirai down with a headlock. Shirai fought out, locking her into a head scissors. Storm escaped, and both women got to their feet.

Storm finally stopped the chain wrestling, striking Shirai with slaps and a kick to the gut. Storm then went to the ropes. When Shirai jumped down, Storm moved sideways, catching her with a dropkick.

The Genius of the Sky picked up some momentum by dodging a clothesline from Storm, flipping across the ring before taking Storm down with a dropkick of her own. Shirai then locked in a crucifix style submission hold, putting the pressure on Storm's neck. Storm made it to the ropes.

Storm got back on top with a vicious German suplex into the corner. A dazed Shirai was tossed into the middle of the ring, allowing Storm to set up an attack from the top. Shirai regained her composure, taking Storm to the outside with a springboard dropkick.

Shirai followed up with a beautiful moonsault to the outside, bringing Storm back down to the floor.

Shirai attempted to go back inside, but Storm caught her leg. Storm went to set up the Storm Zero on the apron, but Shirai was able to block it. She didn't escape unscathed, though, as Storm launched her across the apron with a German suplex.

Shirai managed to crawl back inside and escaped a pinfall attempt by Storm.

Shirai then landed multiple elbow strikes on Storm, bringing her down to the mat. Shirai set up Storm with a palm strike, but she ran into a lariat from Storm, who turned Shirai inside out afterward with the Storm Zero. Shirai kicked out at two.

As Toni Storm chased Shirai to the ropes, Shirai hung Storm up across the ropes. She then sent Storm flying with a 619, following up with a springboard sunset flip, nearly picking up the win.

Storm dragged herself into the corner where Shirai ran across with the double knee strike. A nearly unconscious Storm was then dragged to the middle of the ring.

While she went for the Asai Moonsault, she took time to gloat, which allowed Storm to pick up her knees. Out of breath, Io Shirai could not escape a second Storm Zero.

Results: Toni Storm defeated Io Shirai via pinfall.

Toni Storm won the second annual Mae Young Classic after a fantastic bout against Io Shirai. Storm and Shirai were given flowers by Stephanie McMahon and Sara Amato.

Finally, Triple H presented Storm with the Mae Young Classic trophy, as an ecstatic and emotional Storm celebrated in the middle of the ring.

