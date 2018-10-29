WWE Evolution 2018: Kairi Sane vs Shayna Baszler, (NXT Women's Championship), winners, video highlights and analysis

Phillipa Marie
29 Oct 2018

Kairi Sane defends against Shayna Baszler

Kairi Sane defends her WWE NXT Women's Champion against former Champion Shayna Baszler at Evolution in a match that many believed would be Baszler's last match in NXT but it was also her rematch clause since Sane was able to pick up a fluke win over The Queen of Spades a few months ago.

Sane and Bazsler know each other so well and the opening exchanges proved this as The Queen of Spades powered out of the lock-up and attempted to get the upperhand, but a leg sweep was enough to swing the momentum in her favor.

Sane got the sliding clothesline in early on the bottom rope before taking the fight to Baszler on the outside. Baszler cut the Champion off as she threw her into the steel steps, before rolling into the ring to halt the count out.

Baszler could already smell blood as she delivered the knees in the corner before delivering a gut wrench flat-liner and starting to work the arm. The former Champion continued to work the arm as she locked in the submission in the hopes that Sane would submit but the Japanese star looked to secure the win with a hopeful roll-up.

The two women then exchanged blows in the middle of the ring and unsurprisingly it was Baszler who got the upperhand, but Sane delivered a spinning back fist to finally ground Baszler.

Sane delivered the Interceptor and began to walk the plank before a spear in the corner led to a spinning neckbreaker. The Pirate Princess was obviously looking for the Insane Elbow but Baszler lifted the Champion and dangled her over the ring from her injured shoulder before dropping her to the floor on the outside.

Sane looked down and out before she was able to deliver a desperation DDT and once again looked for the elbow, but Baszler rolled to the outside and instead the Champion delivered a stunning crossbody to take Baszler out.

Sane was thrown into the barricade and Baszler was then thrown into the NXT women at ringside who attempted to attack Sane, but the Champion was able to overcome the odds and fight out of the Kirofuda Clutch before Jessamyn Duke helped Baszler to lock in the Clutch one more time.

Sane refused to tap, but the referee was forced to call the match as Kairi faded in the clutch. Baszler can definitely strike that win up to the help of Marina Shafir and Duke who stepped in to help their friend.

