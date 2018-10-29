WWE Evolution 2018: Nikki Bella vs Ronda Rousey, Raw Women's Championship, winners, video highlights, and analysis

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 805 // 29 Oct 2018, 08:13 IST

Ronda Rousey treated Nikki Bella as her plaything early on in the match

The Bella Twins were there for Ronda Rousey when she won her first match at WrestleMania. Nikki and Brie attempted to befriend The Baddest Woman on the Planet. However, it was all a ruse, and they would eventually beat down Rousey a few weeks ago, claiming that they're the ones who started the Woman's Revolution.

Tonight, Ronda Rousey looked to prove that, not only did she deserve to be in the WWE, but she deserved to represent Raw as the Women's Champion.

Ronda Rousey quickly took Nikki Bella down, but then helped her up to her feet. Bella, notably upset, attempted to bring the champion down. Rousey again took Bella down and told the former Diva's Champion that she could lock in the armbar whenever she pleases.

Rousey continued to toy with Bella and managed to counter every attack. However, a distraction on the outside from Brie Bella allowed the challenger to drive Rousey into the ring post.

As Nikki distracted the ref, Brie drove Rousey face first into the ring post again. Nikki locked Rousey in a headlock in the middle of the ring, choking out the champion. Rousey slowly got to her feet, but a brutal knee from Nikki took her back to the mat. The former champion then launched Rousey outside, slinging her against the barricade.

Though she couldn't outwrestle Rousey, Bella knew how to use the ringside to her advantage, slamming Rousey's face into the apron and driving her into the barricade again.

Bella brought Rousey back inside, locking in a headlock with her legs. When Rousey tried to move back up, she began to taunt her with pushups while keeping her trapped in the headlock.

Ronda Rousey was noticeably caught off guard, as Nikki continued to drive her into different parts of the ring. The challenger locked Rousey in an octopus stretch while driving her elbows into the champion's ribcage.

Rousey finally shook Nikki off and attempted to chase after her. However, the crafty veteran knocked her away from the corner before planting a brutal springboard kick across Rousey's jaw.

Bella then set Rousey up on the top rope, attempting a superplex. Rousey blocked, but more interference from Brie Bella allowed Nikki to go for the maneuver yet again.

Rousey managed to block it one more time, then took off from the top with a crossbody. Nikki Bella leaped to the side and Rousey crashed hard into the mat. Bella went for a baseball slide to the damaged Rousey, but the champion used the ropes to pull herself up, avoiding the kick.

Rousey then blocked a kick, putting Nikki on her back. She then rolled through, picking her challenger up in the Fireman Carry position. Brie attempted to interfere, but the Baddest Woman on the Planet picked Brie up as well, driving them both down.

Rousey began taunting Nikki Bella, realizing the fight was hers to lose. Multiple strikes seemingly left Bella on the brink of unconsciousness. Rousey teased some strikes in the corner but instead slapped Bella across the face.

The champion then picked up her challenger, sending her flying across the ring with another judo throw. Nikki went outside, and Brie attacked Rousey. However, it was only a minor distraction, as she sent Bella across the announcer's desk.

Rousey chased Nikki Bella back inside where The Fearless One sent Rousey head first into the mat with an Alabama Slam. Bella sent Rousey into the corner, then drove Rousey face first in the middle of the ring with the Rack Attack 2.0. Rousey kicked out, much to the dismay of Nikki Bella.

Bella went up top, but Rousey chased after her. She then dropped Bella down with a small package from the top rope, followed by the armbar.

Results: Ronda Rousey defeated Nikki Bella via submission.

Much to the surprise of the WWE Universe, the Bellas put up a surprising challenge for Ronda Rousey. While Rousey has proven to be a better wrestler and submission specialist than all of her opponents, this was a test to see how she could handle a vet who could utilize the entire ring. It was an important test, but one that she passed.

Rousey celebrated, greeting the fans around the ring before stepping back in one more time to raise the title above her head. As she walked up the ramp, she fell into the arms of the rest of the women who made WWE Evolution possible.