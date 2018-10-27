WWE Evolution 2018: Predicting the rankings of the matches at the pay-per-view

What surprises await us at WWE Evolution?

If you haven't heard it one of the millions of times it's been mentioned on Raw, Smackdown or NXT over the past few months, WWE's first-ever all-women's PPV Evolution is this Sunday.

It's currently slated to start at 7 p.m. EST and has seven matches listed as of this writing. Knowing Vince's penchant for changing his mind last-minute, things can certainly change between now and Sunday night.

Since only seven matches are on the card, we can expect one or both of the following: a few more matches are added/announced or some of the matches are given 20-30 minutes of run time.

Bouts like Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair and the Mae Young Classic finals between Toni Storm and Io Shirai should certainly be given at least 20 minutes.

All four can wrestle for that duration. The 'Last Woman Standing' stipulation of the Smackdown title match almost ensures a longer run time than most of the other matches.

The battle royale could also run long depending on the number of women in the match. Expect women like Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, Michelle McCool, Asuka and Ember Moon to be featured.

Expect extracurricular activities during and after the Raw Women's Championship bout between Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella to go longer than the match between the two ladies.

We can also expect to see an appearance from Stephanie McMahon throughout the show.

She has to remind us that she is behind the women's evolution/revolution. While she has done a lot to help further the women's divisions over the last four or so years, she can hold back on the number of pats on the back she usually gives herself.

Evolution should be another positive step forward for women wrestlers and hopefully the first of many all-women PPVs in the future of WWE.

#7 Sasha Banks, Bayley and Natalya vs. The Riott Squad

Who will come out on top in this six-women tag match?

Months ago, we thought we were going to get a singles match between Bayley and Sasha Banks.

They killed that thought when creative had the two continuously tag together for what seemed like every Raw since Summerslam.

The Boss had been off television until recently, but they have to figure out something else to do with the Riott Squad other than constant six-women tags.

If anyone is going to feud with the trio, it has to be another trio. Hence this match. Riott has showcased that she is the best technician of the group in singles' matches with Banks and Rousey. She's being hurt the most by the constant six-women tag matches.

We also thought Natalya would be turning on Ronda Rousey over the summer, but that never came to fruition.

It might have been due to her father's passing or due to the revolving door that is Vince McMahon's mind.

It's easy to understand why the ladies are frustrated with being a part of a multi-women match rather than having several singles' showcases.

The hype for this one isn't too high. Something needs to happen to freshen it up so as to not lose interest.

If someone on either side turns, great. If the much-rumored women's tag titles become a thing, double great.

The worst thing that can happen is that one team wins clean without any recourse. If it leads to bickering between Bayley and Sasha Banks, it's nothing new.

What would be interesting would be if something causes dissent among the ladies of the Riott Squad. Morgan still needs to be a part of a team, so any turn would probably involve her staying heel.

Another thing: please don't have a roll-up finish or stereo submissions leading to the end of the match. Both have been overdone.

