WWE Evolution 2018: Predictions

blake sexton FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 276 // 28 Oct 2018, 19:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Evolution will take place tonight.

The Raw Women's Championship, the SmackDown Women's Championship, the NXT Women's Championship, and the finals of the Mae Young Classic are all scheduled to be defended.

The match card features Ronda Rousey vs Nikki Bella for the Raw Women's Championship, Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women's Championship in a Last Women's Standing Match, Kairi Sane vs Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship, Io Shirai vs Toni Storm in the finals of the Mae Young Classic, Alicia Fox and Mickie James against Trish Stratus and Lita, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Natalya against the Riott Squad, and a #1 contenders battle royal.

Mae Young Classic Finals: Io Shirai vs Toni Storm

Io Shirai defeated the likes of Xia Brookside, Zeuxis, Deonna Purrazzo, and Rhea Ripley while Toni Storm defeated Jinny, Hiroyo Matsumoto, Mia Yim, and Meiko Satomura to make it to the finals.

Tegan Nox was apparently supposed to be in Io Shirai's place tonight before the injury took place making it unlikely that she will get the win. It is much more likely that it will be Toni Storm that gets the win so that NXT UK can get some much-needed spotlight.

Alicia Fox & Mickie James (w./Alexa Bliss) vs Lita & Trish Stratus

Alexa Bliss was supposed to be in Alicia Fox's spot but she suffered an injury. While it was possible for Alexa Bliss & Mickie James to get the win, it is pretty much impossible for Alicia Fox & Mickie James to get the win.

Therefore, the Hall of Fame duo of Trish Stratus & Lita will definitely get the win.

NXT Women's Championship: Kairi Sane (c.) vs Shayna Baszler

Kairi Sane defeated Shayna Baszler to win the NXT Women's Championship at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV. While it is possible for Shayna Baszler to regain the NXT Women's Championship tonight, it is much more likely that Kairi Sane wins so that Shayna Baszler can move on to the main roster (preferably Raw).

Bayley, Natalya, & Sasha Banks vs The Riott Squad

It would be beneficial for the Riott Squad to get the win. However, it is unlikely that WWE will actually do so since they rarely ever give The Riott Squad big wins like this.

However, this is fine because Sasha Banks & Bayley have both done so much for the women's revolution so they definitely deserve to get a big win at this historic evolution. The trio of Sasha Banks, Bayley, & Natalya will get the win.

#1 Contendership Battle Royal

Asuka, Naomi, Nia Jax, Carmella, Ember Moon, Alicia Fox, Dana Brooke, Lana, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Tamina, Torrie Wilson, Michelle McCool, Ivory, Alundra Blayze, Molly Holly, Kelly Kelly, Maria Kanellis, and Zelina Vega will compete in this battle royal.

It is likely that it will either be Asuka, Ember Moon, or Nia Jax that get the win. If I had to pick between these 3 women, I would predict that Asuka gets the win and moves on to challenge the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Last Women's Standing Match: Becky Lynch (c.) vs Charlotte Flair

The rivalry between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will come to an end when they face off in a Last Women's Standing Match at Evolution. It is definitely possible that Charlotte Flair gets the win and makes history at Evolution.

However, Becky Lynch will retain the SmackDown Women's Championship and continue her reign as champion.

Raw Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey (c.) vs Nikki Bella

WWE's two biggest mainstream names in the women's division will face off at WWE Evolution. Because Nikki Bella will probably continue running BirdieBee, she will probably soon step away from the in-ring action. Therefore, it is impossible for her to win so Ronda Rousey will get the win.