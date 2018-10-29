×
WWE Evolution 2018: Ranking all the matches in the historic PPV

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.99K   //    29 Oct 2018, 18:32 IST

Evolution was one of the best PPVs of 2018
Evolution was one of the best PPVs of 2018

Doubt the WWE's Women's division at your peril. All last week, WWE fans, myself included, expressed their doubts about WWE Evolution, the company's first ever all-female PPV event.

A lack of blockbuster matches and a weak build were largely to blame, but it turns out the women of WWE forget to get the memo, delivering one of the most exciting PPVs of 2018.

While the show was not without its blips, the event featured some of the best wrestling we have seen on PPV in 2018 and was easily one of the most consistent shows from an in-ring standpoint.

The women of the WWE should be proud of proving everything wrong, and I, for one, can't wait to see more shows like this in the future.

Let's take a look back all of the matches from WWE Evolution and rank them from worst to best.

#7 Battle Royal

As expected, the battle royal was a bit of a mess
As expected, the battle royal was a bit of a mess

As expected, the battle royal match was easily the worst match of the night.

While it was an effective way of getting as many females on the card as possible, the match felt as though it belonged on a pre-show and the in-ring work was incredibly sloppy at times.

Giving Nia Jax the victory also feels like something of a missed opportunity. The former women's champion has been booked so inconsistently over the last six months that fans have lost all interest in her character. Ember Moon or Asuka would have been much better served by a victory here.

1 / 7 NEXT
