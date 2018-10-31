WWE Evolution 2018 Report Card

blake sexton FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 521 // 31 Oct 2018, 10:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This pay-per-view was a huge success.

Evolution 2018 took place last Sunday night on October 28, 2018, and was a huge success. The Raw Women's Championship, the SmackDown Women's Championship, and the NXT Women's Championship were all defended.

The match card featured Ronda Rousey vs Nikki Bella for the Raw Women's Championship, Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women's Championship in a Last Women's Standing Match, Kairi Sane vs Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship, Io Shirai vs Toni Storm in the finals of the Mae Young Classic.

The card also included Alicia Fox and Mickie James against Trish Stratus and Lita in a tag team match, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Natalya against the Riott Squad, and a #1 contenders battle royal.

#7 Alicia Fox & Mickie James vs Lita & Trish Stratus

This famous rivalry between Mickie James & Trish Stratus was rekindled at Evolution in a tag team form.

Result: Lita & Trish defeated Alicia Fox & Mickie James via pinfall when Trish Stratus pinned Mickie James with a Chick Kick.

Grade: B

Analysis: This match was a great match to open the show. It was great that the first thing that the crowd heard was Trish Stratus’s entrance music. The match was pretty solid. For 2 women that have not had singles matches in years, Trish Stratus & Lita looked great.

It was great to see Trish Stratus & Mickie James reignite their old rivalry. Mickie James was great as she helped to hold the entire match together. The only woman that wasn’t really on their game that night was Alicia Fox.

She was late in breaking up the pin and the entire crowd noticed it. That did not stop the match from being a great contest. It is unfortunate that Mickie James was the one that had to be pinned in this matchup but she will not be hurt by this loss as Trish Stratus was able to get retribution after Mickie James beat her several years ago at WrestleMania.

It will be interesting to see if Trish Stratus and Lita stick around after that as others can certainly benefit from competing against them. They can also possibly compete for the potential Women’s Tag Team Titles in the future.

1 / 7 NEXT