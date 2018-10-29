WWE Evolution 2018: Sasha Banks, Bayley & Natalya vs The Riott Squad winners, video highlights and analysis

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 369 // 29 Oct 2018, 07:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

That was an absolutely thrilling tag team match

In what was the second Tag Team match of the evening, Monday Night Raw's notorious faction The Riott Squad faced-off against the team of Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Natalya in a highly anticipated six-woman tag team match.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Ever since The Riott Squad got drafted over to Monday Night Raw from SmackDown Live, the trio of Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, and Liv Morgan have had their fair share of issues with almost everyone on the red brand and that includes the likes of former Raw Women's Champions, Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Having beaten Banks and Bayley in singles competition, in the past, The Riott Squad were finally handed an opportunity to bring an end to 'The Boss 'n' Hug Connection', who teamed up with former SmackDown Live Women's Champion Natalya for their six-woman tag team match at Evolution.

With both teams making their usual entrances, we get a closer look at former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor, who is sitting at ringside in support of his Mixed Match Challenge partner Bayley, as both teams eventually make their entrances and things finally get underway in the ring.

Natalya and Liv Morgan start off things for their respective teams, as the former takes control of the match in the early stages. Sasha Banks and Sarah Logan quickly join in on the action and 'The Boss' keeps the upperhand in favor of her team. Bayley gets tagged in by Banks, as she looks to dropkick Ruby Riott through the turnbuckles but instead gets hit with a brutal dropkick by Logan into the ring post for a close two-count.

The Riott Squad slowly and steadily started taking control of the match but much to Bayley's credit as she tagged in Banks, who hits a Backstabber into a Belly-to-Bayley suplex from Bayley onto Ruby Riott for another close 2-count as Liv Morgan broke up the pinfall.

However, much to The Riott Squad's credit, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan then came close when they hit a Doomsday Device before Natalya broke up another close pinfall. Liv quickly tagged in for another double team on Banks with Logan as Ruby tagged in and went to the top only for Bayley to come into the aid of Banks to protect her. However, Ruby leaped off the top anyway and landed on both Banks and Bayley for a close kick-out at 2.

Eventually, Liv Morgan connected with a big stomp to the back of Natalya's head in the corner as the former charged but Natalya lifted her for a powerbomb. Bayley subsequently followed up and hit a top rope elbow after the powerbomb as Banks went to the top hit a Frogsplash for the three-count and the win.

Result: Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Natalya def. The Riott Squad

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportseeda.com.