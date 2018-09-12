WWE Evolution 2018: Three Matches That Might Headline The Pay-Per-View

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.49K // 12 Sep 2018, 15:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The women's only PPV could be a huge success

WWE Evolution could be the pay-per-view event that takes the women’s division by storm! Scheduled to be held on October 28, it will be the first women’s division only event in the company’s history.

It was previously announced that all women’s championships will be defended at the event, and WWE is going to stick to their word. This means we will get to see the top two Women’s titles be defended on the event, along with the NXT Women’s Championship currently held by Kairi Sane.

To set up all the matches, the WWE will need to give the women’s division as much time on television as possible in order to build up the storylines properly and build some excitement. We already know about three singles matches which have been announced by the WWE.

Many speculations, rumors, and updates have emerged since the event was announced on the July 23, 2018 edition of Raw. Now we know that many WWE diva legends, such as Lita and Trish Stratus, will be returning to the ring to battle it out with the modern queens of the ring.

There has even been a leaked booking sheet of the event which is doing the rounds on social media, and it seems like the WWE are keeping hush about a few very important matches made for the event. Following the rumors, let’s look at a few of the top matches that we might get to see at the event and the actions that could lead up to those matches.

#3 Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch

The gold and put a dent on their friendship

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will once again battle it out for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.

This could be the third PPV on which the two women will be at it, after Hell in a Cell and WWE Super Show-Down.

This means that the titles will most probably change hands to set up a rematch for the Evolution PPV.

1 / 3 NEXT