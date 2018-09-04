Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Evolution: 3 Dream Matches that need to happen

Sourav Mahanty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.98K   //    04 Sep 2018, 02:52 IST

WWE
WWE will be hosting its first ever
all-women's
pay-per-view event later this year.

Over the past few years, women's wrestling has seen a meteoric rise in the WWE. After years of being used to fill time on shows, the women are finally getting real storylines and match time. And we have seen the emergence of stars like Charlotte, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, among many others.

And with the first ever all-women's pay-per-view, WWE Evolution, on the horizon, many dream matches that once seemed impossible now seem within reach.

Here are 3 dream matches that must absolutely happen at the event.

#3 Ronda Rousey vs Nikki Bella

Rousey
Rousey is
rumored
to be facing Nikki Bella at Evolution.

When rumors first emerged about this match a few months back it was quickly rejected by the fans as something that was too outlandish to be true. But since then The Bella Twins have made a shocking comeback to the WWE and now this match seems very much a possibility.

Since her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34, Ronda Rousey has been very impressive. But the fact of the matter is that she still is a rookie in the WWE with just a handful of matches. And Nikki Bella has not been active in the ring in recent years either.

Although this is not expected to be the greatest match on the card, it will still be a huge attraction for the general public. But till now most Rousey's matches have been good to great and there is no reason for us to believe that this match is going to be any different.

