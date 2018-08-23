WWE Evolution: 3 Mae Young Classic superstars that must be at the show

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.17K // 23 Aug 2018, 16:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Who of these wrestlers will be at WWE Evolution?

Mae Young Classic is a show that got women on the forefront and is also a stepping stone for those who have made a name in the field of professional wrestling or wish to make one and are succeeding in their own right.

During the show's first installment last year, WWE was able to entice fans by bringing people from most countries and signed up people like Shayna Baszler, Kairi Sane, Kavita Devi among others to showcase their talent at this inaugural event.

While a lot of names were unable to make it through last year including Rhea Ripley, this year's exciting announcement of a female-only pay-per-view means that things are looking encouraging for these female wrestlers. Not only will the final match of the Mae Young Classic be performed on this show, there will also be championships up for grabs and we could potentially see some amazing storylines develop by the time the show goes off-the-air.

With that being said, let's take a look at three female wrestlers who can change the course of potential storylines at this special show and thus, must be present there:

#3 Ashley Rayne

Can she form another faction like 'The Beautiful People'?

Ashley Rayne is no stranger to in-ring competition because she has been a part of the business for over 13 years, and performed majorly in TNA as part of "The Beautiful People".

She performed her character to perfection and despite being a part of TNA and the independent circuit, there's a lot that we can still expect from her at 32-years-old.

She provides both experience and charisma with her, which will be helpful for all including new recruits at the company's Performance Center and NXT. She's yet to make her debut on the yellow brand, but we may see her get involved in any of various stories on the yellow brand or create her own - making the transition from full-time training to NXT action every week.

This will be a welcome boost to her career and character because NXT is where we see these wrestlers shine and make a name for themselves before being integrated onto the main brands, which is something that Ashley could very well do.

1 / 3 NEXT