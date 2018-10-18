WWE Evolution: 5 things that must happen at the event

Liam Hoofe

Evolution is set to be a historic night

WWE's first ever all-female PPV, Evolution, is just over one week away, and with the main-title matches now set for both Raw and SmackDown, the card is beginning to shape up quite nicely.

Considering the negative press surrounding the company at the moment, the WWE will want to make sure that Evolution is a resounding success, the show will provide the company with the chance to create several historic moments, and they would be wise to capitalise on that.

If the WWE gets Evolution right, then there is every chance that all-female events will become commonplace in the WWE. With that in mind, let's take a look at 5 things that must happen at WWE Evolution.

#5: An all-female commentary team

Renee Young has mad an excellent addition to the Raw commentary team

This idea has been long rumoured but has still not been confirmed. With Renee Young having officially joined the Raw commentary team, becoming the first ever full-time female commentator in the company's history, fans will be hoping to see an all-female team at the company's first ever all-female event.

There are plenty of females available who could join Young on the commentary team, with Paige and Beth Phoenix both being heavily linked with the roles.

The WWE could even shift it around during the night, inviting the likes of Stephanie McMahon, Vickie Guerrero, and many others to play a commentary role for certain matches.

