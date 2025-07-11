WWE Evolution Battle Royal: Chances of winning for every participant

To say WWE fans have a lot to enjoy this weekend would be an understatement. In addition to the standard episode of SmackDown that airs each week, there will be two premium live events and a television special.

The television special is Saturday Night's Main Event, which will feature Goldberg vs. Gunther. One of the premium live events takes place earlier that same day, NXT Great American Bash. Then on Sunday, the sports entertainment juggernaut will host Evolution.

Evolution is stacked with more matches than a standard PLE card. One of the most intriguing matches on the entire show is a Women's Battle Royal. That bout will see the winner being crowned the new number one contender for a world title, and they'll get their match at Clash in Paris.

So far, over a dozen performers have been officially confirmed for the match from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Additionally, at least one legend is set for the bout. With so many names, who are the most and least likely to win? This article will look at the chances of every confirmed entrant.

Below are each WWE star's chances of winning in the Evolution Battle Royal.

Four WWE stars have no chance of winning

The first category will feature stars who have no chance of winning the WWE Evolution Women's Battle Royal. While, technically speaking, anything is possible, the likelihood of these four stars winning the bout is about as slim as it gets.

The first two names are stars of WWE Monday Night RAW. Maxxine Dupri is popular, but she is extremely green and rarely has matches on television. Ivy Nile is more advanced, but she is still not pushed to a level where she could have a world title match. Neither is winning.

The other two stars on this part of the list are Lola Vice and Jaida Parker. Both women are good performers with significant upside, but neither is pushed hard in NXT, and there is no sign that either will be called up soon. In fact, Lola is working for AAA, implying she will likely be developing for quite a while longer.

Four names from RAW and NXT are unlikely to get the victory

This next category will feature four stars who could win the match, but it is still highly unlikely. For example, WWE RAW's Natalya is not pushed enough, so a win is unlikely to happen despite her being a veteran and a talented performer.

From WWE NXT, Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame are unlikely to win. While Tatum has all of the tools to be a major player and Izzi has the size, they are both feuding with ZaRuca and have a story going on in NXT. This makes either one winning quite unlikely.

Lastly, Kelani Jordan. While she has a huge upside, Kelani has been a bit lost in the shuffle in NXT as of late, and she doesn't have the same momentum that she once had. For now, a push of this magnitude feels unlikely.

Three former champions are somewhat likely to pull it off, but they aren't the favorites

This next category will focus on three stars who would not be shocking victors in the match. Still, they aren't the heavy favorites to win the WWE bout either.

From NXT, Lash Legend could very well join WWE's main roster soon. She was part of The Meta-Four, but with half of that group released, it is clear the company sees her as a big singles star. A win at Evolution could confirm those beliefs.

Meanwhile, two SmackDown stars could also win. Candice LeRae has had issues with Tiffany Stratton in the past, so a title match between them feels feasible. Meanwhile, Zelina Vega just lost the Women's United States Title. She could move up the card with a big win this Sunday.

Nia Jax and three other stars are most likely to win the Evolution Battle Royal

Expand Tweet

This last entry will look at four WWE stars who are most likely to win the Women's Battle Royal. Nikki Bella feels quite likely, as the Hall of Famer was in the main event of the last Evolution show and had a special video package dedicated to her hyping up the match.

Two stars who were called up to WWE's main roster post-WrestleMania could also win. Giulia is clearly getting a major push, given that she already won the Women's United States Title. Meanwhile, Stephanie Vaquer is quite over already, so a win is very possible for either star.

Lastly, there is a strong chance Nia Jax could win. Battle Royals often favor the most powerful and largest competitor, and she is the most dominant in the field of stars. Jax winning and getting revenge on Stratton at Clash in Paris feels likely.

