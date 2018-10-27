WWE Evolution: Final Card & Predictions

Evolution, WWE's historic first ever all women's pay-per-view is destined to go down as one of the most memorable wrestling related events of all time.

Not only is this the first all female pay-per-view; but, this is arguably the most talented female card in history. Featuring today's stars and the greatest stars of yesteryear, Evolution is a clash of eras and generations.

With a superb build up, perhaps the most talked about and eagerly anticipated match of the event is Nikki Bella vs Ronda Rousey, who will tangle for the RAW Women's Championship. Bella, the star of the hit reality series Total Divas and the longest reigning Divas Champion in history, is closely identified with the Divas Era, a time period that leaves a bad taste in Ronda Rousey's mouth. Rousey has promised to end the Divas Era and Nikki Bella once and for all.

Charlotte Flair will attempt to rip the SmackDown Women's Championship from her former best friend Becky Lynch in a historic Last Woman Standing Match; but, how will Flair's legendary father, Ric Flair, effect the outcome of the match?

That's not all Evolution offers. This year's Mae Young Classic winner will be decided, as Toni Storm and Io Shirai clash in the finals of the talent heavy tournament. Legends will clash with the arrogant heel Alicia Fox, as she teams with Mickie James to square off against the team of Lita and Trish Stratus. Then there's Kairi Sane's NXT Women's Championship defense against Shayna Baszler, as well as an over-the-top-rope battle royal and more.

In our special Evolution preview, we unpack all Evolution has to offer and give our predictions for every single match, as well. Join us for WWE Evolution: Final Card & Predictions.

Sasha Banks, Bayley, & Natalya vs The Riott Squad

WWE Evolution: Sasha Banks, Bayley, & Natalya vs The Riott Squad

Betting Line: The Riott Squad (-175) over Bayley, Banks, & Natalya (+125)

In a match that was quickly put together with little build, this one leaves all of us scratching our heads. After months of feuding, we never got our big Bayley vs Sasha Banks match and inexplicably, they were suddenly friends again, as if their big backstage assaults had never taken place.

Natalya has been tied at the hip with Ronda Rousey, since Rousey's main roster debut. Rousey even credits Neidhart with being instrumental in her pro wrestling training; but, Natalya is stuck teaming with Bayley & Banks, two women that have nothing to do with her storyline arc.

Look for The Riott Squad, a team with actual chemistry, to take advantage of the odd trio and utilize their lack of cohesiveness against them to attain a pinfall victory with relative ease.

Winners: The Riott Squad

