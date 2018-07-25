WWE Evolution: Five matches that must happen

Liam Hoofe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.25K // 25 Jul 2018, 03:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

What matches must happen at WWE's first ever all-female PPV?

This week on Raw, Stephanie McMahon announced that in October, the WWE would present their first ever all women's PPV, Evolution. The PPV will emanate from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, New York

The event will see every one of the women's belts defended, the finals of the Mae Young Classic and will also see the return of several WWE legends.

Details about the event will probably begin to spill out in the coming months, but the announcement has got fans the world over speculating about just what matches we might get to see.

Returning legends and the involvement of NXT talent means that we could see several dream matches at the event. Let's take a look at five matches that must happen at the first ever WWE Evolution event.

#1 Sasha Banks Vs Bayley

A match between Sasha Banks and Bayley has been in the works for some time now

WWE fans have been waiting for what feels like an eternity to see Sasha Banks and Bailey lock up in the ring, so being forced to wait a few more months isn't going to hurt anybody.

The feud between the two women has been terribly booked and frankly, no-one knows if this match is ever going to happen but if it is, then Evolution is the perfect place for it to take place.

The card will likely feature a fair few randomly thrown together matches, so having one that has had months of build on there will no definitely help. It is also likely to be the match of the night, providing it is given the correct amount of time.

