WWE Evolution: Predicting the match card after Hell in a Cell 

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.78K   //    17 Sep 2018, 15:35 IST

Evolution is just over a month away
With Hell in a Cell now in the rear-view mirror, the WWE will turn their attention towards their upcoming first ever all-female PPV, Evolution, which will take place in October.

The card is set to be a historic event for the WWE, and the company are likely going to want to deliver the best card that they can.

Several legends have already been confirmed for the event, as have several matches, and a rumoured card was also leaked last week.

There is a lot of speculation as to what will go down at the event, so let's have a go at predicting the full match card for the event.


Already announced matches:

Mae Young Classic 2 Final

Trish Stratus Vs Alexa Bliss

Mickie James Vs Lita

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

#1 Asuka Vs Ember Moon

.

Asuka is in need of a big victory
This match has been rumoured to take place at Evolution, and while it doesn't particularly make any sense from a storyline point of view, neither do the matches involving Lita and Trish Stratus.

The card will be an all-out celebration of women's wrestling, and having two of the most reliable in-ring performers on the roster lock-up inside the ring is not a bad way to do that.

Both women have had little to no sense of direction in recent months, so having them compete on the card may just remind WWE creative what an incredibly talented pair of performers they have on their hands here.

The two women also have a history together down in NXT, with Ember Moon trying, and failing on several occasions to end Asuka's unbeaten streak.

