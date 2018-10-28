WWE Evolution: Predicting the quality of every match

A lukewarm card.

WWE Evolution has been criticized for feeling like an afterthought and a PR stunt rather than a big deal for such a "historic" occasion. The card is lukewarm. It's far from terrible, but it could have been much more than it turned out to be.

There's enough good to look forward to the event, but if you aren't watching live, which matches should you go out of your way to see afterward and which ones should you avoid?

Nothing is knowable until the event has actually taken place, but given the way the card looks, it's possible to get a rough ranking of the matches which will likely perform and which ones will likely tank.

Let's take a look at the card and try to figure it out.

#7 "Historic" women's battle royal

Lazy.

The only thing that's "historic" about this battle royal is how lazy it is when Evolution could have turned into a much bigger deal. Though it will certainly be nice to see the likes of Alundra Blayze and Ivory make their in-ring returns, the battle royal is giving short shrift to many talented women who deserve a much bigger place in the spotlight.

No battle royal has ever turned into something truly great. Ask all those participants in the battle royals at WrestleMania over the years.

There is a way to turn this into something far greater than it can be, though. Assuming no NXT talent makes it in, Asuka and Ember Moon should be the final two women standing. Then, they should be given some time to shine like they used to in NXT. That would boost the standing of this match tremendously.

Unfortunately, that's also relying on WWE to be get out of its formulaic booking, which is a rarity.

