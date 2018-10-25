WWE Evolution Predictions Extravaganza: Match order, match length and winners

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 589 // 25 Oct 2018, 15:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Evolution was historic - but was it good or bad?

Well, it's only a matter of days away.

On Sunday, October 28th, history will be made when Evolution takes place. The first ever WWE all-women's pay-per-view is set to emanate from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum this Sunday when Uniondale, New York, hosts the historic event.

Over 50 female Superstars are set to feature on a card where only female Superstars compete and, needless to say, such a monumental event calls for a celebration of women's wrestling and the progress that's been made. We'll see the past, present and future of women's wrestling on the card as WWE tells the story of just how much wrestling has evolved over the years when it comes to the equal role women can play in the industry.

The card is already stacked, with every WWE Women's Championship being defended, a number one contender's spot up for grabs, as well as some monumental returns to the ring and WWE's first ever Last Woman Standing Match.

With such a huge event just days away, I'm here to run you through the card, previewing every match and giving a rundown of what match might happen when, how long each match will last, and who will emerge victorious!

Number One Contender's Battle Royal

Past meets present

WWE announced two weeks ago on RAW that there would be a Women's Battle Royal at Evolution to...shall we say a mixed reception?

While this match will obviously get a lot of talent on the card and provide a nice platform for Superstars who may have otherwise not been involved, there have been calls to say that certain talents are being 'wasted' in the match.

My first prediction is that this match will go on first. I don't think there's going to be a match on the kick-off show as I believe we'll see a fair amount of VTs and build-up, especially with a 'red carpet' announced. Otherwise, this match would go on second, thus being first on the main show.

Let's assume all the matches are on the main show, though. This match sees past meet present with Asuka, Ember Moon, Tamina, Nia Jax, Naomi, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Zelina Vega, Lana, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay and Alicia Fox joined by a returning Maria Kanellis, as well as former stars and legends such as Kelly Kelly, Michelle McCool, Ivory, Molly Holly, Alundra Blayze and Torrie Wilson.

The winner of this match receives a shot at one of the Women's Titles, too, so we're starting off with high stakes!

My prediction: Well, this is obviously the most difficult match to call of the night. There's no-one really flying into this with incredible momentum.

Over-the-top rope matches can be a bit awkward at times anyway, especially with mainly smaller competitors, so I think that puts two women directly into the final four of this match, handling a lot of the eliminations.

The obvious choice is probably Asuka, but I think WWE will go with someone new. A huge shock would be a WWE legend winning the match and setting up a short run for themselves - but I'm going to say Ember Moon takes this one! I'll even go a step further and say the final four will be Moon, Tamina, Nia Jax and Asuka, with Jax eliminating Tamina, Asuka eliminating Jax, and Moon eliminating Asuka. Michelle McCool looked great at the Royal Rumble, though, so you can never rule her out!

Match length: 25-30 minutes. I think we get a lengthy showing here with some cool spots involving past Superstars facing off with present, and I think WWE will try to showcase everyone involved in some way.

1 / 8 NEXT