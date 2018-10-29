WWE Evolution Results, October 28th 2018, latest Evolution winners, video highlights

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 8.17K // 29 Oct 2018, 08:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Evolution kicked off in Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, East Garden City, New York, United States with a huge turnout. This would make the record books as the first ever all Women's PPV in the history of WWE.

Trish Stratus and Lita came out first to start the show. Alexa Bliss' music hit and she came out to welcome the fans to Evolution. Bliss was out of the match with an injury but accompanied Alicia Fox and Mickie James to the ring.

Lita & Trish Stratus vs Alicia Fox & Mickie James

Lita & Trish Stratus joined forces for this once in a lifetime match

Lita and Mickie James started us off. Lita looked like she hadn't missed a beat and forced James to retreat. She tagged Alicia Fox in before Lita tagged in Trish. Trish and Lita hit their version of the Whisper In The Wind. Trish allowed Foxy to tag in James and the crowd erupted. James and Stratus went back and forth before Trish was caught in a precarious position on the top rope.

Trish recovered and hits a Hurricanrana but it wasn't enough. It was a 2-count. Lita and Trish had their opponents on the ropes as James, Foxy and Bliss tried to make their exit. Lita and Trish stopped them in their tracks before Lita rolled Mickie James back into the ring. Foxy followed her in but caught James with a sidekick by mistake. Lita looked to hit a moonsault but while the referee was distracted, Alexa Bliss came in and pulled Lita off the top rope.

Lita and Trish hit James with another double-team move but James replied with a neckbreaker, taking down Lita. She then tagged in Alicia Fox who had Lita in a chokehold.

Trish Stratus rolled back the years and hit Mickie James with the Stratusfaction. Lita followed it up with a Moonsault and the two legends picked up the win.

Result: Trish Stratus & Lita def. Alicia Fox & Mickie James

Up next was the Women's Battle Royal. We had some old favorites like Kelly Kelly and Michelle McCool in the ring for the match. Among the others were Lana, Zelina Vega, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke.

The IIconics came out last for the Battle Royal. They had mics with them and after taking a shot at Long Island, they agreed to pave the way for their childhood heroes in the ring, back to obscurity.

1 / 7 NEXT