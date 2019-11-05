WWE expands partnership with Saudi General Entertainment Authority

WWE have released a press conference today

WWE have today announced an extension to their live event partnership with the Saudi General Entertainment Authority to include a second annual large-scale event, the company has confirmed.

The press release was issued hours before WWE RAW, and just days after WWE Superstars and other employees were left stranded in Saudi Arabia following "several aircraft problems including mechanical issues." The "mechanical issues" caused an on-tarmac delay of over six-hours, and a near 24-hour delay for many Superstars to get back to the USA.

Below is an excerpt from the press release:

Following the historic Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, WWE (NYSE: WWE) and the Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA) have expanded their live event partnership through 2027 to include a second annual large-scale event. WWE and GEA also continue to work towards the completion of a media agreement in the MENA region.

This long-term partnership demonstrates WWE and GEA’s commitment to bring sports entertainment to the region and supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

WWE Crown Jewel

This Thursday, WWE Superstars spent Halloween performing in Saudi Arabia in a spectacular event filled with pyro on a scale that at least matched, and possibly even exceeded, the production values fans have come to expect from WrestleMania.

Crown Jewel saw two major in-ring WWE debuts with Cain Velasquez challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, and undefeated heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury going one-on-one with Braun Strowman.

The first ever women's match in Saudi Arabia also took place with Natalya competing against Lacey Evans. The event ended with The Fiend defeating Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship, but the real drama came afterwards, with only one WWE Superstar from the event making it to the following night's SmackDown in Buffalo, New York - Brock Lesnar. Soon rumors began to emerge along with speculation as to why the plane was delayed, among other things.

