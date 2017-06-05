WWE Extreme Rules 2017: 5 Mistakes from the pay per view

Extreme Rules 2017 might have been a great pay per view, but it wasn't perfect.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jun 2017, 12:29 IST

Joe pulled off the massive upset in the main event

We are just freshly removed from the second Monday Night Raw-exclusive pay per view after WrestleMania 33 – WWE Extreme Rules 2017 – and it has to be said, the event more than lived up to expectations with some pretty damn good entertainment all around.

Samoa Joe became the unexpected new Number 1 Contender for Brock Lesnar’s WWE Universal Championship in the main event and we also saw two championships change hands and two champions hold on to their belts in the four title matches on the card.

Despite the positive reception of the show, though, it wasn’t the perfect show. After all, which WWE pay per view is perfect these days? There were some pretty big booking decisions that turned out to be mistakes on the part of the WWE creative team.

What were these mistakes? That’s what we’re here to discuss and analyse. So, without any further ado, here is our list of 5 mistakes from WWE Extreme Rules 2017:

#5 No extreme matches at Extreme Rules

This is about as extreme as Extreme Rules got

When you go out and name a pay per view Extreme Rules, you expect there to be a lot of extreme action with tables, ladders, chairs, sledgehammers and what not. But confusingly, there was barely action throughout the show.

Firstly, there was the strange ‘Dean Ambrose loses the title if he is disqualified’ stipulation which made no sense at an Extreme Rules event. The Submission match wasn’t extreme in any way, shape, or form.

Even the matches with “Extreme Stipulations” such as the Kendo Stick on a Pole Match, the Cage Match, and the Extreme Rules Fatal Fiveway main event were all tame affairs where the competitors didn’t really make use of the weapons at their disposal.

It’s a little disappointing that we didn’t see more carnage during a pay per view titled Extreme Rules.