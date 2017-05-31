WWE Extreme Rules 2017: 5 twists that can happen at the PPV

There could be some unexpected swerves at Extreme Rules 2017.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2017, 20:03 IST

What surprises are in store for us at Extreme Rules?

The second Monday Night Raw exclusive pay-per-view – or first if you're not counting Backlash – is just a few days away. WWE Extreme Rules 2017 comes to us from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland and expectations are high for a great show.

Finally, we will see a Number 1 Contender crowned for the WWE Universal Champion and even though the WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, isn’t going to be defending his belt at the show, it’s a good start to seeing the top belt on Monday nights back in the picture.

All the other titles will be on the line as Austin Aries takes on Neville for the Cruiserweight Championship in a Submission match, The Hardyz defend their title against Sheamus and Cesaro in a Steel Cage match, Dean Ambrose and The Miz battle for the Intercontinental Title, and last but not least, Alexa Bliss and Bayley go head to head in a Kendo Stick on a Pole match.

What this offers is a great chance for some unexpected results. Let’s get into our list of 5 twists that can happen at WWE Extreme Rules 2017:

#5 Austin Aries doesn’t win via The Last Chancery

The Last Chancery is a devastating submission move

Austin Aries’ finisher, Last Chancery, has been built up as one of the most devastating submission moves over the course of his feud against the Cruiserweight Champion, Neville. And, it is almost a certainty that he will finally best his foe using the move.

It is, after all, a Submission Match and The King of the Cruiserweights just about escaped with his crown when the two met at Backlash 2017. Any other outcome seems inconceivable, but maybe that’s why the WWE creative team will throw a swerve.

Maybe Neville can pull a rabbit out of the hat and continue his reign as champion or maybe AA has another trick up his sleeve and is going to use that to tap out his opponent and become the champion.