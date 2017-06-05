WWE Extreme Rules 2017: Biggest winners and losers

Which Superstars came out of Extreme Rules looking like winners and which ones looked like losers? Let's find out!

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jun 2017, 11:11 IST

Monday Night Raw’s second exclusive pay per view after Wrestlemania 33 – WWE Extreme Rules 2017 – has come to an end and what a great show it was. Sure, there were some weak spots with the Women’s Division matches but overall, it was a hell of a lot better than the last pay per view the WWE put out, Backlash.

The Monday Night Raw creative team took some bold decisions with respect to match winners and it paid off with an unpredictable show that swerved everyone with some unexpected results.

Despite the event coming out to a mostly positive reaction, there were some Superstars who came out looking like real winners while some were buried into the realm of losers – possibly forever. It just isn’t possible to make everyone look strong during a high profile event like Extreme Rules was.

So, as we count down the hours for the follow-up episode of Monday Night Raw, let’s take a look at our list of the biggest winners and losers from WWE Extreme Rules 2017:

Loser #4 – Sasha Banks

Poor Sasha

Sasha Banks deserves much much more than a glorified undercard match with the likes of Rich Swann, Noam Dar, and Alicia Fox. While you may argue that she should be classified a winner since, you know, she won, the match itself did more damage to The Boss’ image.

It was something no one really cared about, and it is a far cry from the days when Banks main event Hell in a Cell inside the steel structure against Charlotte last year. Let’s hope it’s the end of this feud.