WWE Extreme Rules 2018: 5 Little-known facts about the event 

08 Jul 2018

Extreme Rules is shaping up to be quite a show
WWE Extreme Rules is now just a week away and with the final Raw and SmackDown shows ahead of the event right around the corner, it's interesting to note that the stipulations for the matches haven't come in as thick and fast as the WWE Universe would have liked.

Extreme Rules has always been billed as "The one night of the year that WWE goes extreme" but aside from an Extreme Rules match and an Ironman match, there aren't many matches on the card that follow up to the reputation of the event.

This is the 10th Extreme Rules pay-per-view after the show became an annual event back in 2009 and over the years there have been some incredible gimmick matches that have set to tone. This year's event is expected to be no different since there are already a number of interesting facts the WWE Universe should be aware of before the show.

#5. Rusev's first shot at the WWE Championship

Rusev has been given an incredible chance at Extreme Rules
Rusev has been part of the WWE roster now for more than eight years if his time in NXT and FCW is brought into account, but he has only been on the main roster since 2014. In those four years, Rusev has battled some of the biggest stars in WWE including John Cena, The Undertaker, and Randy Orton, but he has never been given a shot at any World Championship.

Rusev had a terrible 2017 and has risen from the ashes alongside Aiden English over the past few months so that he can step into a feud with AJ Styles over the WWE Championship. The Bulgarian Brute is considered to be an underdog heading into this match since it's his first title shot and Styles is coming off the back of an intense feud with Shinsuke Nakamura, which he actually won.

It is also worth pointing out that this is the first WWE Championship match that includes Rusev on Rusev Day so the odds will definitely be in his favour.

