WWE Extreme Rules 2019: 3 Astonishing things that could happen at the PPV

What twists and turns await at Extreme Rules?

Extreme Rules is less than forty-eight hours away and fans are eagerly waiting for the show to kickoff. The expectations leading to the PPV were sky-rocketed after RAW and SmackDown Live this week. Since some big names will be featured at the pay-per-view, it is expected to be a great show.

A total of ten matches are set to take place at Extreme Rules as many titles will be on the line. The WWE Champion Kofi Kingston will face Samoa Joe and Ricochet will defend the US Title against AJ Styles. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will put their belts on the line against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a mixed tag team Extreme Rules match.

The Undertaker will grace the ring at Extreme Rules as he will team up with Roman Reigns. The SmackDown Women's Title will be on the line in a 2-on-1 handicap match while the RAW Tag Team titles will be defended in a tag team match between The Usos and The Revival. Extreme Rules will be held at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Considering the show is stacked with some big matches, we are likely to see some surprises.

Here we will discuss three astonishing things that could happen at WWE Extreme Rules.

#3 Samoa Joe could defeat Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship

It should be money

The match between Samoa Joe and Kofi Kingston has a bright chance to steal the show at Extreme Rules. After losing the US Title, Joe is aiming at grabbing the most coveted prize of the blue brand. The new rivalry has already garnered the attention of the WWE Universe.

Without a shadow of a doubt, this will be the biggest obstacle for Kingston since winning the WWE Championship. While Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler were certainly good opponents, the two men didn't have intense feuds with the New Day member. Joe, on the other hand, made a strong statement on RAW a couple of weeks ago when Kingston was choked out for the first time after becoming the champion.

KofiMania is still running high and the champion is certainly a crowd favourite. If WWE wants Joe to become a top heel, the title win will be a massive boost for his career.

