WWE Extreme Rules 2019: 3 Interesting botches you missed at the pay-per-view

There were some interesting botches as part of last night's show!

Extreme Rules took over ECW Country as WWE presented another absolutely stacked card ahead of SummerSlam next month. Twelve matches took place as part of tonight's show, and whilst there were title changes and shocks aplenty, there were also a number of mistakes that many superstars were unable to cover.

WWE presented Extreme Rules just hours after AEW took over Jacksonville, Florida for Fight for the Fallen, and the show was a fantastic response to their biggest competition. Whilst WWE is now busy gearing up for the fallout episode of Raw, many WWE stars will be looking back at their Extreme Rules appearances and cringing when they realize that these botches made it to air.

#3 The Undertaker's tombstone

Undertaker's return to the ring didn't go as planned

The Undertaker hasn't had a great few weeks following his match against Goldberg at Super ShowDown, and sadly Extreme Rules was his first match since the show and his first chance to prove the doubters wrong.

There were a number of small botches throughout the match which were expected with Shane McMahon and Undertaker in the ring, but McMahon falling over as he tried to drag The Deadman into the middle of the ring and then going on to botch a Tombstone were ones that couldn't be overlooked.

McMahon had to take the pin but as he ran in for the tombstone, either The Best in the World failed to jump or Undertaker couldn't lift him, but he was forced to drop him back onto the ground and then try again.

The fact that he then went for the move again straight after made it clear that this was another botch that could be added to Undertaker's list of in-ring mistakes from his last few appearances which date all the way back to Crown Jewel back in November.

