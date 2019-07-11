WWE Extreme Rules 2019: 4 Potential finishes for Bobby Lashley vs Braun Strowman - Last Man Standing

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.71K // 11 Jul 2019, 22:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will be the Last Man Standing at Extreme Rules on Sunday night?

It was less than two weeks ago that Braun Strowman sent Bobby Lashley through the stage to open Monday Night Raw and both men were then transported to a local medical facility for tests.

It was later revealed that Bobby Lashley had been discharged and somehow had managed to walk away with just skin grazes, whilst it was reported that Strowman had suffered a separated pelvis and a suspected ruptured spleen.

Despite the fact that these injuries would usually keep a mere mortal on the sidelines for up to six weeks, WWE announced this week on Raw that Strowman will be part of Extreme Rules when he takes on Lashley in a Last Man Standing match.

Following their altercation almost two weeks ago, Lashley was the last man standing, but will the result be different this time around when the two men meet in ECW Country?

#4 Bobby Lashley is the Last Man Standing

Will Bobby Lashley be the Last Man Standing on Sunday night?

Bobby Lashley returned to Raw just days after the attack at the hands of Braun Strowman and didn't seem to have a mark on him. Instead, he answered Rey Mysterio's open challenge and destroyed the former World Champion to send a message to The Monster Among Men.

Lashley is definitely seen as the favorite heading into this match since he isn't the star struggling with all of the injuries. Lashley is also someone who has been able to overcome shocking odds in the past, so against a weakened Braun Strowman, it would be much easier for him to come out on top especially if he takes advantage of the fact that there are no rules and manages to keep The Monster Among Men at bay.

1 / 4 NEXT