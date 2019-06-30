WWE Extreme Rules 2019: 5 Matches likely to be added to the card

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.19K // 30 Jun 2019, 08:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Half the card has been announced

Extreme Rules is a little over two weeks away and five matches have been announced for the show already.

They include a mixed tag team match, a few one-on-one title matches and the Undertaker teaming up with Roman Reigns to face the evil duo of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

No extreme stipulation has been announced so far, so expect some modifications to the card in the coming weeks.

However, that accounts for hardly half of the stories on WWE programming. There are various other programs which are ongoing or are set to begin. Extreme Rules would surely host some of them at the very least.

Last year, the show had ten matches on the main card. Expect this year to record a similar figure. Of course, every championship cannot be defended at every (B) pay-per-view.

Going by the last couple of weeks, here are five matches that are likely to make up the rest of the Extreme Rules card.

#5 IIconics vs Kabuki Warriors (WWE Women's Tag Team Championship)

Asuka and Kairi beat the champs in Tokyo.

Asuka and Kairi Sane, known as the Kabuki Warriors, defeated the IIconics in a non-title match at WWE Live Tokyo. This victory has made them the number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

This match will likely take place at Extreme Rules. Ever since Peyton Royce and Billie Kay won the titles at WrestleMania 35, they haven't been defended all that much. The IIconics are an entertaining duo, but the lack of in-ring work and high profile victories, has hurt their reign and the titles as well.

Advertisement

Hopefully, WWE starts to get serious in building the tag-team division for the Female Superstars. For starters, they should give the Kabuki Warriors the belts.

They should start to build some teams up. If booked correctly, Asuka and Sane could have a run with the titles that revitalises this young division.

For months, the Women's tag team division has stagnated. But now, with a newfound focus, WWE can hopefully make something of it.

1 / 5 NEXT