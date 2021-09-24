WWE Extreme Rules 2021 – 5 facts/stats you need to know

WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view takes place this Sunday night live from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus. Ohio.

The show already has six official matches, with five Championships on the line. Only one of the matches so far has been handed a stipulation, even though Extreme Rules is traditionally seen as the event where matches are contested under different kinds of rules.

Last year's show was called The Horror Show at Extreme Rules and boasted an "eye for an eye match" as well as a "Wyatt Swamp Fight." This year there's just one Extreme Rules match, but the show will see the in-ring return of The Demon.

Ahead of the show, here are five interesting facts and stats you need to know.

#5. Jeff Hardy's first WWE pay-per-view Championship match in almost a year

Jeff Hardy recently made headlines when the WWE Universe noted he was chasing the 24/7 Championship on RAW. This spot is usually filled by jobbers, which is not a word that fans don't associate with Hardy.

The former World Champion hasn't had a great run since his move to RAW late last year and is now in a position where he could become WWE's United States Champion on Sunday night.

Hardy takes on both Damian Priest and Sheamus in a triple threat match, which is interestingly the first title match that Hardy has been part of on pay-per-view since Clash of Champions in 2020.

Hardy recently unsuccessfully challenged Priest for the Championship on a recent episode of RAW, but since his reign as Intercontinental Champion on SmackDown, this is the closest he has come to gold.

The former Champion lost the title to Sami Zayn in a triple threat ladder match that also included AJ Styles as part of the event in September last year. This means that this weekend will almost be an entire year to the day since Hardy was a Champion in WWE.

