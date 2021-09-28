WWE Extreme Rules 2021: 5 mistakes that were made 

The "most extreme WWE pay-per-view of the year" was anything but and this year's Extreme Rules will now be remembered as the show with the strangest of finishes to the Universal Championship match.

The show itself contained some impressive matches as The Usos and The Street Profits put on a barnburner. The show even boasted some impressive women's matches from some of the best female wrestlers in the company, but at the same time, there were several parts of the show that let down the overall storylines.

The following list looks at some of the biggest booking mistakes that WWE made last night at Extreme Rules.

#5. Why wasn't Brock Lesnar part of Extreme Rules this year?

Brock Lesnar challenges Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel next month, but the Tribal Chief had to get past Finn Balor before he could look ahead to his match in The Middle East.

Lesnar's match with Reigns wasn't made a Universal Championship match since Balor could have won the Championship last night, which is why it was expected that Lesnar would interfere in the match. Reigns asked Paul Heyman several times about whether Lesnar would be in attendance at Extreme Rules and he declared that he wouldn't be.

It would have been interesting to see The Beast make some kind of cameo appearance in order to make it seem as though Heyman was playing both sides. It's believed that this was an earlier idea, which is why Lesnar seemingly told his former advocate that he would be at SummerSlam, but Heyman didn't pass the message onto Roman Reigns.

Instead, Reigns was able to pin Finn Balor clean and end what has been a dominant run for The Demon as Lesnar wasn't anywhere to be seen. The finish to the Universal Championship match at Extreme Rules could have been so much better if there was a way for Lesnar to interfere and set up a future showdown with Balor as well, but WWE obviously decided to go with a very different plan.

