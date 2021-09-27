WWE Extreme Rules 2021: 5 Reasons why Finn Balor was betrayed by the top rope

The WWE Universe watched in horror as the finish of the Universal Championship match unfolded last night at Extreme Rules.

The Demon brought himself back to life after receiving a beatdown from Roman Reigns. But his momentum came to an end when the top rope of the ring snapped, the turnbuckle came off, and he was sent tumbling.

This led to Reigns delivering a devastating spear and retaining his WWE Universal Championship. It also led to the WWE Universe scratching their heads and trying to figure out what happened at the end.

The following list looks at just five potential reasons why Finn Balor was betrayed by the top rope at Extreme Rules.

#5. The Extreme Rules finish could be the beginning of an NXT call-up/main roster debut

WWE has come up with some interesting ways to allow superstars to be called up to the main roster. From RETRIBUTION hijacking the show to the NEXUS sending a message to the entire locker room.

Remember, Balor recently spent two years down in NXT where he was a former NXT World Champion. The Demon didn't appear during his NXT run, but his alter-ego could've made a few enemies of its own.

It's entirely possible that someone from NXT still has some issues with Balor and decided to air their grievances during his Universal Championship match.

There are ways to make this happen; with the help of production or by paying the ring crew to make the ropes collapse during an attempted Coup de Grace.

The WWE Draft takes place on Friday night and could see several stars called up to the main roster from NXT 2.0.

The WWE Universe doesn't expect to get an explanation regarding the ending of the Extreme Rules match until Friday night, which could be the beginning of an interesting feud for Finn Balor.

