WWE Extreme Rules 2021: 5 things that can happen at the pay-per-view

On the heels of a successful SummerSlam, WWE will look to keep the momentum going as the road to Survivor Series gets underway. The first stop is Extreme Rules, which will be live on the NBC Peacock app from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The show will take place on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Extreme Rules is typically an event in the early summer before SummerSlam. Now, it's after SummerSlam, which makes sense as it can end feuds that have been going on for some time with an "extreme stipulation".

On the RAW side of the show, Charlotte Flair will defend the RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss. Damian Priest will defend the WWE United States Championship against Sheamus and Jeff Hardy in a Triple threat Match.

On the SmackDown side, Becky Lynch will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Bianca Belair. Liv Morgan will go one on one with Carmella. The Usos will defend the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits. In the main event for the blue brand, Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship against "The Demon" Finn Balor.

Without further ado, here are five things that could happen at this Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

5. Becky Lynch will retain the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship in cheap fashion

Becky Lynch made her return at SummerSlam after a year-plus absence only to squash Bianca Belair in 26 seconds, winning the SmackDown Women's Championship. At Extreme Rules, former champion Bianca Belair will get her chance at redemption.

When Sasha Banks was unable to compete at SummerSlam and Carmella was revealed as Belair's opponent, fans were upset. This was quickly followed by shock and excitement when Lynch's music hit. After taking Carmella out and asking Belair if she wanted to tear the house down with "The Man," the excitement was replaced with disappointment as Lynch defeated Belair in 26 seconds.

It seems WWE is trying to replicate what they did in 2018 with Lynch when she attacked Charlotte Flair after losing the Triple Threat SmackDown Women's Championship match at SummerSlam. They tried to turn Lynch heel, but the fans wouldn't allow it. Thus, 'The Man' was created.

Three years later, WWE is once again trying to make Becky a heel by having her squash, Belair. Only time will tell if it will work.

As for the match, it's a fresh one that fans have been wanting to see. The only question is how much ring rust will Lynch have? Her last match was over a year ago at WrestleMania against Shayna Baszler. While Becky looks in tremendous shape, we will have to see how much she can do in the ring.

The outcome will see Lynch retain the SmackDown Women's Championship, albeit in a cheap fashion. Becky won the title last month and, before her leave of absence, was arguably the face of the company. There's no way WWE will take the belt off her anytime soon. However, they've also built up Bianca well over the past year and a clean loss would be a major hit to her credibility.

WWE gets heat for too many non-finishes but, if there is ever a time to do one, this is the match. Expect Becky to either get herself disqualified or counted out to extend this feud a bit longer.

