WWE Extreme Rules 2021 – 5 things we learned from the event

This year's Extreme Rules is finally in the history books. It was a pay-per-view that exceeded expectations by featuring some amazing matches on the card.

In the Kickoff show, we saw Liv Morgan defeat Carmella after a decent match. The first match on the card featured AJ Styles, Omos, and Bobby Lashley taking on The New Day.

Damian Priest managed to defeat Jeff Hardy and Sheamus at the event, after which we saw a mutual gesture of respect. Lilly's character seemingly met its end after Charlotte Alexa defeated Alexa Bliss. We also saw Sasha Banks make her much-awaited return at Extreme Rules.

Lastly, Roman Reigns proved his dominance once again by defeating 'The Demon' Finn Balor in the main event. As WWE now prepares for the upcoming Draft and Crown Jewel, let's look at five things we learned from Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view.

#5. Damian Priest continued his dominant reign as the United States Champion at Extreme Rules 2021

The United States Championship match at Extreme Rules saw Damian Priest defend his title against Jeff Hardy and Sheamus. It was the only triple-threat match on the card.

The bout contained some of the best wrestling spots of the night. We saw Damian Priest saving Jeff Hardy from Sheamus' Clover Leaf submission, and Jeff Hardy hitting both opponents with the Twist of Fate. However, Damian managed to pick up the win after a roll-up on Sheamus.

After the match, Priest and Hardy shook hands as a sign of respect. At Extreme Rules, all three stars pushed each other's limits and performed in a hard-hitting battle.

It's now clear that the young talent in Damian Priest will hold on to the United States Title for some more time. If Sheamus is finally done with Damian Priest, we will see some fresh challengers for the coveted United States title. As of now, it looks like the United States Championship Open Challenges will continue!

