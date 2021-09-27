WWE Extreme Rules 2021: 6 botches you probably missed 

The pay-per-view was billed as the sole night of the year that WWE "goes extreme," but last night's show boasted just one Extreme Rules match.

Fans in attendance at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, made it clear that they came to see weapons and chanted "We want tables" throughout the SmackDown Tag Team match between The Usos and The Street Profits.

The show itself didn't boast any title changes ahead of the annual WWE Draft this coming week. Still, there were several memorable botches from the superstars, the production crew, and even the commentary team.

#6. Corey Graves forgets what he has just witnessed at Extreme Rules

Corey Graves was part of the commentary team for the matches from Monday Night RAW at Extreme Rules, including the triple threat United States Championship match.

Damian Priest was able to retain his Championship despite being put up against both Jeff Hardy and Sheamus, but it appears that their match wasn't all that memorable. Corey Graves announced following their match that The United States Championship match was up next, despite the fact that it had already taken place.

#5. Network botch meant that the WWE Universe missed Alexa Bliss' entrance at Extreme Rules

Zach Whitlow @Zach_Whitlow93 These random commercial interruptions are getting ridiculous!!! WWE and Peacock need to get this straightened out #ExtremeRules These random commercial interruptions are getting ridiculous!!! WWE and Peacock need to get this straightened out #ExtremeRules

Alexa Bliss challenged Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women's Championship at Extreme Rules, but many fans missed The Twisted Goddess making her way to the ring.

WWE's broadcast partner Peacock decided to air a commercial just as the star was making her way out to compete in the match. Fans were obviously annoyed about the error and later took to Twitter to vent about another issue that the WWE Universe has had with Peacock.

