WWE Extreme Rules 2021: 6 last-minute predictions - Former Champion returns, Interference In Extreme Rules match, New Champions Crowned 

Extreme Rules takes over the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday night, but just 24 hours before the show airs, there are just six matches scheduled to take place.

Despite this, there is still a lot of potential for surprises throughout the show. As of writing, the show consists of five Championship matches and one singles match between Liv Morgan and Carmella.

This means that there could be several Championship changes on the show and there's also still room for matches to be announced as part of the pre-show.

The following list looks at just six last-minute predictions for WWE's most extreme event of the year.

#6. Liv Morgan defeats Carmella at WWE Extreme Rules

Liv Morgan competes in her first singles match as part of a main card pay-per-view on Sunday night at Extreme Rules as she battles Carmella. It's been a tough few years for the former Riott Squad member, who has lost Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott to budget cuts.

Morgan has recently started a feud with Carmella and has also aligned herself with Toni Storm, who could be in her corner this weekend since Zelina Vega will be there to flank "The most beautiful woman in all of WWE."

Carmella has been on the backfoot throughout this feud and recently lost her Women's Championship match to Bianca Belair, It appears that bad luck could be set to continue for the former Champion.

#5. The Street Profits reclaim their SmackDown Tag Team Championship at Extreme Rules

The Usos and The Street Profits collide at Extreme Rules for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship once again. These two teams have been feuding for the best part of their time on SmackDown together and now The Profits will finally have the chance to take back their titles.

It has been a while since The Street Profits have held the gold since they lost the Championship to Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler, who then lost them to The Mysterios, who then dropped them to The Usos as part of the Money in the Bank kick-off show.

The Usos are looking to represent the family again this weekend and it would cause much more tension if the duo was unable to walk out of Extreme Rules as Champions.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande