WWE Extreme Rules 2021: Ranking and grading every match

WWE has produced yet another solid pay-per-view this year, with Extreme Rules delivering pretty well.

While there was a clear lack of gimmick matches, the action at the pay-per-view did not disappoint. All six matches at the show turned out great, with no exceptions. There may have been a couple of slight hiccups, especially with the way the main event ended. Regardless, it was still very good.

WWE continues to deliver great pay-per-view action even when the build-up isn't the greatest. Extreme Rules has set up some exciting things for the future, even if it ended without a single title change. There may be bigger shows to come, but none might match the consistency in the quality of this one.

Let's take a look at every match at WWE Extreme Rules 2021, grade them, and rank them from worst to best. What was your favorite match at the event? Let us know in the comments below.

#6 The New Day vs. Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, and Omos - WWE Extreme Rules

WWE made this six-man tag team match on the Extreme Rules Kickoff Show, following some backstage animosity between the two sides. This was a showcase for The New Day, as they opened up the event with a solid win. The action was great, with all superstars looking good.

Big E was particularly impressive here, leading The New Day's comeback after a lengthy period of dominance from AJ Styles, Omos, and Bobby Lashley. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston complemented the WWE Champion perfectly, as he picked up the win over Lashley after he accidentally speared Styles.

The best part of this match was how hot the crowd was, particularly towards Big E. He looked smart during the finish too, avoiding the heels' trickery before pinning The All Mighty.

The fact that this match is at the bottom of this list shows how good of a pay-per-view Extreme Rules was.

Grade: B

