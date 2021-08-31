WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Tickets: Price & How To Buy?

With SummerSlam in the rearview mirror, WWE is building towards Extreme Rules, the next PPV in WWE's PPV schedule of 2021. This year's Extreme Rules PPV takes place on September 26, 2021, airing live from the Nationwide Arena, Ohio.

Tickets for Extreme Rules range from 53 USD to 503 USD per ticket (exclusive of taxes) and are available on ticketmaster.com. In addition to attending the PPV, some fans will also be able to take with them the custom Extreme Rules 2021 PPV chair they will be sitting on.

Here are the exact conditions mentioned on TicketMaster:

Please note that the $450 & $350 ticket for WWE Extreme Rules PPV includes a commemorative 2021 EXTREME RULES chair that you will sit in and take home with you at the end of the event. 1 chair per ticket. If you would like to purchase an additional chair, you will be provided the option to purchase additional chairs as an add-on to your existing transaction.

To come onto how you can buy tickets to attend Extreme Rules, just follow these 5 simple steps:

Go to ticketmaster.com Select the seats you want to book, based on your viewing experience and budget. (Seat availability with both filters available on the right side of the webpage). After selecting your desired seat(s), click 'Next' to proceed to the next screen. You will be asked to log into or signup for a TicketMaster account. Post login/signup, you'll be able to see the final checkout screen, which shows your ticket prices inclusive of taxes. On this screen, you also get the chance to add an Extreme Rules Commemorative Chair for USD 150 or a WWE Souvenir Ticket for USD 20. Make the payment through your desired options, and you're good to go!

While Extreme Rules used to be a pre-SummerSlam PPV, the global pandemic and subsequent return of the WWE Universe caused plans to change, with this year's Hell in a Cell PPV taking place in June and Extreme Rules being pushed back until now.

As per reports, the WWE Draft is set to take place in the first week of October, meaning that Extreme Rules can serve as the event where many rivalries reach their conclusion before superstars switch brands.

While that may seem uninteresting, the return of Becky Lynch on SmackDown, Alexa Bliss entering the RAW Women's Championship picture, and a possible Roman Reigns v/s Finn Balor v/s Seth Rollins v/s Edge feud surely spice things up.

